KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021: Kohli plays 200th Indian Premier League game

Virat Kohli played his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Monday when he led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Kohli is only the fifth cricketer to achieve the feat after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. However, he is the only one to have done it while representing a single franchise.

When asked about the milestone match during the toss, Kohli said: "What's more special than the 200th game is this uniform (the blue kit dedicated to frontline workers). We promised that we would be playing for the Covid warriors in May. These jerseys are being auctioned for people."

Kohli is also only 71 runs shy of becoming just the fifth man to amass 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, behind Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old announced he will be stepping down as RCB captain after this edition only two days after the BCCI said he will not be leading the Indian T20I side after the Twenty20 World Cup.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," he said.