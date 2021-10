KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 28

Won: KKR-19, PBKS-9

HS (KKR) vs PBKS: 245

LS (KKR) vs PBKS: 79

HS (PBKS) vs KKR: 214

LS (PBKS) vs KKR: 119

STARS OF THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Gautam Gambhir KKR (2011-Present) 492 2. Robin Uthappa KKR (2014-2019) 438 3. Wriddhiman Saha PBKS (204-2017) 394 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR (2012-Present) 30 2. Piyush Chawla PBKS (2008-2013), KKR (2014-2019) 24 3. Umesh Yadav KKR (2014-2017) 14

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. KL Rahul PBKS 670 2. Shubman Gill KKR 440 3. Mayank Agarwal PBKS 424 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Mohammad Shami PBKS 20 2. Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 3. Ravi Bishnoi PBKS 12

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between KKR and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.