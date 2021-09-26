IPL News

RCB vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Mumbai has dominated the head-to-head against Bangalore, winning 19 matches out of the 30 the teams have played.

26 September, 2021 06:07 IST

In an absolutely crucial encounter, both RCB and MI will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday.   -  Sportzpics

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 30

RCB:11, MI:19

HS (RCB) vs MI: 235

LS (RCB) vs MI: 108

HS (MI) vs RCB: 213

LS (MI) vs RCB: 115

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)728
2.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)682
3.Kieron PollardMI (2010-Present)546

Rank

Best Bowler

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.Harbhajan SinghMI (2008-2017)22
2.Yuzvendra ChahalMI (2011-2013, RCB 2014-Present)21
3.Jasprit BumrahMI (2013-Present)21

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Team

Runs Scored

1.Ishan KishanMI516
2.Quinton de KockMI503
3.Suryakumar YadavMI480

Rank

Best Bowlers

Team

Wickets Taken

1.Jasprit BumrahMI27
2.Trent BoultMI25
3.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21

 

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and MI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2021 squads

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dushmanta Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

