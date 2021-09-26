IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RCB vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Mumbai has dominated the head-to-head against Bangalore, winning 19 matches out of the 30 the teams have played. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 06:07 IST In an absolutely crucial encounter, both RCB and MI will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 06:07 IST Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.Span: 2008-2021Matches: 30RCB:11, MI:19HS (RCB) vs MI: 235LS (RCB) vs MI: 108HS (MI) vs RCB: 213LS (MI) vs RCB: 115Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)7282.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)6823.Kieron PollardMI (2010-Present)546RankBest BowlerTeamsWickets Taken1.Harbhajan SinghMI (2008-2017)222.Yuzvendra ChahalMI (2011-2013, RCB 2014-Present)213.Jasprit BumrahMI (2013-Present)21 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Ishan KishanMI5162.Quinton de KockMI5033.Suryakumar YadavMI480RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Jasprit BumrahMI272.Trent BoultMI253.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21 Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and MI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.IPL 2021 squadsROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREVirat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dushmanta Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. BharatMUMBAI INDIANSRohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :