RCB vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 30

RCB:11, MI:19

HS (RCB) vs MI: 235

LS (RCB) vs MI: 108

HS (MI) vs RCB: 213

LS (MI) vs RCB: 115

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Virat Kohli RCB (2008-Present) 728 2. AB de Villiers RCB (2011-Present) 682 3. Kieron Pollard MI (2010-Present) 546 Rank Best Bowler Teams Wickets Taken 1. Harbhajan Singh MI (2008-2017) 22 2. Yuzvendra Chahal MI (2011-2013, RCB 2014-Present) 21 3. Jasprit Bumrah MI (2013-Present) 21

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ishan Kishan MI 516 2. Quinton de Kock MI 503 3. Suryakumar Yadav MI 480 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Jasprit Bumrah MI 27 2. Trent Boult MI 25 3. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 21

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and MI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.