IPL 2021 Match 4: RR vs PBKS - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals has squared off against Punjab Kings 21 times in the Indian Premier League, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 April, 2021 07:35 IST The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the 2014 season's runner-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab, in match four of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (21 MATCHES - RR 12 | PBKS 9)Rajasthan has faced off against Punjab 21 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 due to a two-year betting ban.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royals hold a slight edge over the Kings, winning three times. RR won both the games against PBKS last season.RELATED | CSK vs DC result, IPL 2021: Dhawan, Shaw help Delhi cruise to seven-wicket win over Dhoni and Co. During match nine of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, Rajasthan defeated Punjab by four wickets with three balls to spare after successfully chasing a mammoth 224. Quickfire half-centuries from Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia overpowered Mayank Agarwal's 106 on the night.During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, the Royals came up with a brilliant chase yet again as they achieved a target of 186 in just 17.3 overs. An all-round performance from Ben Stokes (50 runs off 26 balls and 2/32 in four overs) gave RR the win, despite PBKS star Chris Gayle scoring 99 in the first innings.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shaun MarshPBKS: 2008-154092.Sanju SamsonRR: 2013-15, 2018-Present4063.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15, 2018-19373RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Piyush ChawlaPBKS: 2008-13142.Siddharth TrivediRR: 2008-13113.Kevon CooperRR: 2012-149 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.KL RahulPBKS6702.Mayank AgarwalPBKS4243.Sanju SamsonRR375RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Jofra ArcherRR202.Mohammed ShamiPBKS203.Ravi BishnoiPBKS12