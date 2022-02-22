Agarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for IPL 2022

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Agarkar will join the franchise after completing his commentating duties in the home series against Sri Lanka starting February 24. The IPL is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"He will be joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach," an IPL source confirmed to PTI.

READ: Deepak Chahar ruled out out of Sri Lanka T20Is with hamstring injury

Agarkar joining Delhi Capitals also ends speculation that he may join the Indian team as a bowling consultant.

The 44-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking an aggregate of 349 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will be eyeing its maiden title this season after making the play-offs in the last three seasons.