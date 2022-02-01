IPL 2022 auction players list: Warner, Ashwin, Shami, Iyer among marquee set

The IPL on Tuesday sent out its final list for the mega auction on February 12 and 13 comprising 590 players. This final list includes 44 new names that were registered in the auction pool upon the request of the franchises.

David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set.

IPL 2022 auction full players list: 590 players to go under hammer in Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin on March 27, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident of hosting the tournament across four venues in Maharashtra - the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Gahunje.

Earlier, there were speculations that the tournament could be shifted to Sri Lanka or South Africa. But Sportstar understands that all franchises believe that the tournament should be held in India, maybe with no spectators.