IPL 2022: BCCI asks Ahmedabad, Lucknow to submit pre-auction signing list by January 22

The two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - need to pick their three respective players by January 22.

Several sources in the Indian cricket board and the franchises have confirmed that the teams will have to submit their list by "5pm on January 22". This development comes a day after the Governing Council formally allowed the two teams to start their hiring process and the Letter of Intent was issued.

"On Wednesday, both the franchises were formally emailed all the details about the signing process. They have about 10 days to complete the formalities," a source aware of the development, said.

Initially, the teams were expected to be given two weeks' time, but it has been decided that keeping the auction dates in mind, the names need to be submitted within 10 days.

Earlier, both Ahmedabad and Lucknow were to sign the three players by December 25 but it got delayed as an independent committee was investigating CVC's alleged involvement in betting business. However, with the committee giving a go-ahead, the Governing Council sped up the process.