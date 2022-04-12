IPL 2022: The last time CSK lost four matches in a row it won its maiden title

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings is still looking for its first win of IPL 2022 after losing the first four matches of its campaign for the first time in the history of the tournament.

While this is CSK's longest losing streak at the start of a season, it isn't the first time the Men in Yellow have suffered four defeats in a row. The last and only other time the Super Kings achieved this unenviable record was in IPL 2010 - co-incidentally that was also the year they went on to lift their maiden title.

CSK's losing streak in 2010 began with a loss in the Super Over to Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) and was continued by defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. However, it bounced back hard to register convincing wins in its following three matches and was placed third on the points table at the end of the league phase before going on to clinch its maiden title.

The four-time champion has been a steady starter over the years and its losing streak has never extended beyond the first match of its campaign in any of the previous editions. Chennai's last losing streak came just before the playoffs in IPL 2021 when it lost its final three league games to Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side is languishing at the bottom of the 10-team points table after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous outing and will hope to arrest the winless streak when it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.