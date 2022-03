CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match, IPL 2022 live: Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings vs Shreyas's Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

PREDICTED PLAYING 11 Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, 11 Adam Milne Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Umesh Yadav

TEAM UPDATES:

CSK: Moeen Ali has arrived in India and will be available for CSK's second game, against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31, after undergoing a three-day quarantine.

KKR: Tim Southee, who got married earlier this week, will miss Saturday's game.

IPL 2022 Complete Squads:

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022

What time does the IPL 2022 Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2022 - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS live?



IPL 2022 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.