IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League 2022. David Warner is unavailable for Capitals' first two games and Mitchell Marsh for the first three. Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman will also miss the first match.

Delhi Capitals:

Tim Seifert

Prithvi Shaw

Rishabh Pant

Sarfaraz Khan

Ashwin Hebbar

Rowman Powell

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Lalit Yadav

Anrich Nortje

Chetan Sakariya