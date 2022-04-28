IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' match-worn shirts to go up for auctions

The Delhi Capitals franchise in partnership with fundraising and fan engagement platform MatchWornShirt, will be auctioning off their shirts worn during Thursday's match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

This initiative gives fans an opportunity to own the match-worn and signed shirts of their favourite players, all whilst raising funds for charity.

The fans can acquire the desired jersey by placing their bids on the DC shirts that are being worn by the players. And every bid placed by a fan will help raise funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) Vijayanagar.

READ | Umran Malik picks maiden IPL five-for vs Gujarat Titans

IIS, an initiative led by the JSW Group, is India's first privately-funded High Performance Training Centre that trains talented young athletes across various Olympic disciplines. The funds raised will be used in nurturing the future sporting stars of India.

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals said, " We always try to to make our fans a part of everything we do. This time, the team will be sporting a special jersey, and I am sure fans will be excited to own it as well as help us in raising funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS)."

These shirts will be personally signed by the players following the match.

Once the match between DC and KKR starts, fans can begin placing their bids on the shirts being worn by the DC players at matchwornshirt.com/club/delhi-capitals. The fans can bid for the shirts until 15th May.