IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw admitted to the hospital

Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw has been admitted to the hospital owing to fever amid COVID-19 scare in the team camp ahead of its next Indian Premier League match, the player confirmed on Instagram.

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon," he wrote.

Shaw had missed his side's last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which DC had won by 21 runs. The batter has had a good IPL season so far, with 259 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.78. He has scored two half-centuries for the IPL side in the process.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals had tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and support staff had been put in quarantine.

Delhi Capitals sits fifth in the points table with 10 points from as many matches and will take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, which sits second from bottom with six points from 10 matches.