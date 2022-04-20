IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals fixture on April 22 The BCCI on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League fixture between Delhi Capital and Rajasthan Royals on April 22 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 20 April, 2022 18:42 IST The fixture was supposed to be held in Pune, but decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered six COVID cases. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar MUMBAI 20 April, 2022 18:42 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League fixture between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on April 22 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.On Tuesday, Sportstar had reported about such a possibility. The fixture was supposed to be held in Pune, but decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the six COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returning positive in Wednesday’s RT-PCR testing.READ: Delhi Capitals COVID toll rises as another player tests positiveIn a statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today." Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :