IPL 2022: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals fixture on April 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League fixture between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on April 22 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Sportstar had reported about such a possibility. The fixture was supposed to be held in Pune, but decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the six COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returning positive in Wednesday’s RT-PCR testing.

In a statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today."