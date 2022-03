IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures, date, time, venues and teams

Chennai Super Kings, the defending IPL champion, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022 on Saturday, March 26 at the Wankhede stadium.

IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants take on each other at the Wankhede stadium on March 28.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

Here's the full IPL schedule: