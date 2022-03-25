IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans - ideal playing XI, full squad Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:35 IST Hardik Pandya to captain Gujarat Giants. - PTI Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:35 IST Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Indian Premier League 2022. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced England batter Jason Roy, who withdrew due to bubble fatigue. West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph,part of the Test series against England, will miss the first game against Lucknow Super Giants. IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals - ideal playing XI, full squad IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad Gujarat Titans:Rahmanullah GurbazWriddhiman SahaShubman GillVijay ShankarAbhinav ManoharHardik PandyaRahul TewatiaRashid KhanSai KishoreLockie FergusonMohammed ShamiGujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :