IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans - ideal playing XI, full squad

Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

25 March, 2022 14:35 IST

Hardik Pandya to captain Gujarat Giants.   -  PTI

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Indian Premier League 2022. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced England batter Jason Roy, who withdrew due to bubble fatigue. West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph,part of the Test series against England, will miss the first game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wriddhiman Saha

Shubman Gill

Vijay Shankar

Abhinav Manohar

Hardik Pandya

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Sai Kishore

Lockie Ferguson

Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.

