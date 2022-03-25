IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Indian Premier League 2022. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced England batter Jason Roy, who withdrew due to bubble fatigue. West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph,part of the Test series against England, will miss the first game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wriddhiman Saha

Shubman Gill

Vijay Shankar

Abhinav Manohar

Hardik Pandya

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Sai Kishore

Lockie Ferguson

Mohammed Shami