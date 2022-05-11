IPL 2022: Rohit and Virat told me not to worry about price-tag, says Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians’ tale for the Indian Premier League’s 2022 edition is similar to that of its key member Ishan Kishan. While the most successful IPL franchise has hit the rock bottom in the points table, Ishan - the most expensive signing in the IPL auction - has struggled to impress with the willow.

The dasher admitted that the price-tag pressure did play on his mind initially but he has learnt to deal with it. “Price tag pressure lasts for a certain time. Maybe on auction day, or maybe a day or two after that. But at the level you are playing and having played for a while, I know what is most important,” Ishan said during an online media interaction on Wednesday ahead of Mumbai Indians’ tie against Chennai Super Kings.

“Do I keep that pressure on your mind or do I focus on how you can win matches for the team? Obviously, price tag pressure will be there for a while but if you have good seniors around you, if a player around you feels that way, a lot of seniors are around you.”

Ishan, who has tallied 321 runs at a strike rate of 117.15 so far this season, added his interactions with captain Rohit Sharma and India seniors Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were quite similar.

“All of them said the same thing; ‘Don’t be worried about the price tag pressure, it’s not something you have asked for. Instead of thinking about that, think of cricket and be in your zone. That is important.’ It’s possible they would have also faced such a situation before. How have they handled it then? These are things I have spoken about,” Ishan said.

“I feel very light now, I don’t even think about it. Price tag is secondary. The focus - whether you have been sold for 1 crore, base price or 15 crores - what matters is how you make the team win. Or if you are not in form, how you are helping others bring out their best. The focus has been on that.”

Having shown a glimpse of his aggressive batting over the last week, Mumbai Indians will be hoping for Ishan to finish the season on a strong note.