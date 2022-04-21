IPL 2022: The Jos Buttler challenge for Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals has proven that it possibly has the most versatile bowling attack in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals, in its last outing, gave a glimpse of how its opening partnership can turn out to be a game-changer for the team.

The mini-battle between the Royals quartet of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal versus the Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could prove to be the decisive factor when both the teams square off against each at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Not to forget the sublime form of Royals batter Jos Buttler who has registered two centuries in this season.

Due to the COVID-19 cases in the Capitals camp over the last week, the game moved to Mumbai from Pune. And the Capitals will be keen on carrying the momentum it gained from mauling Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The Royals will expect Ashwin to showcase his artistry against left-handed batters by restricting Warner, especially in the powerplay. Boult will be the biggest threat for Shaw, with the Kiwi having dismissed the Indian batter thrice in five innings in the T20s.

The Capitals will be hoping for its spin twins to contain Buttler and Co. If the England batter digs deep yet again, he will make the job of the fancied bowling line-up much easier.