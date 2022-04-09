IPL 2022: Misfiring Delhi Capitals faces tough task against Knight Riders

After waylaying Mumbai Indians in its opening match, Delhi Capitals has flattered to deceive against debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals failed to chase a middling target against the Titans while against the Giants it slipped badly after the Prithvi Shaw super show.

The two successive defeats have put pressure on the team’s famed batting line up which hasn’t quite lived up to the pre-tournament hype.

READ | IPL 2022: Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG

Rishabh Pant and company struggled to force pace against the Giants' spinners and failed to post a challenging total. The Capitals’ foreign imports David Warner and Anrich Nortje had an eminently forgettable debut against the Giants.

The duo appeared rusty but their form will be crucial to Giants further success in this tournament. The misfiring bunch has its task cut out when it takes on the in-form side Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

The Pat Cummins inspired annihilation of Mumbai Indians was Knight Riders’ second straight win. Umesh Yadav has rediscovered his mojo and has given his team crucial breakthroughs with the new ball.

READ | Pat Cummins: I probably think I am most surprised by that innings

The mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have continued to tie the opposition batters in knots. The opposition teams haven’t been able to dominate the Knight Rider’s bowling and it has made things easier for the batters.

Though there is an element of inconsistency among its top-order, the fact that Knight Riders bat deep and with powerful hitters in the line-up, it has been able to snatch comeback wins this season. As current table topper, the Knight Riders goes into the match as the favourite and is the team to beat.