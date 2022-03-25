IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders - ideal playing XI, full squad The Indian Premier League 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new leader in Shreyas Iyer for the 2022 season. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 17:02 IST FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer will lead Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 campaign. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 17:02 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new leader in Shreyas Iyer for the 2022 season. While star all-rounder Pat Cummins will only be able to join the franchise from April 6 due to international commitments, he is sure to make it to the team's ideal playing XI. READ | IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings - ideal playing XI, full squadKolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer 2. Sunil Narine 3. Nitish Rana 4. Shreyas Iyer (c) 5. Ajinkya Rahane 6. Sam Billings (wk) 7. Andre Russell 8. Rinku Singh 9. Pat Cummins10. Umesh Yadav11. Varun Chakravarthy The squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Aman Khan, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings (wk), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rasikh Salam, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :