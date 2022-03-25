IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders - ideal playing XI, full squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new leader in Shreyas Iyer for the 2022 season. While star all-rounder Pat Cummins will only be able to join the franchise from April 6 due to international commitments, he is sure to make it to the team's ideal playing XI.

READ | IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings - ideal playing XI, full squad

Kolkata Knight Riders:

1. Venkatesh Iyer

2. Sunil Narine

3. Nitish Rana

4. Shreyas Iyer (c)

5. Ajinkya Rahane

6. Sam Billings (wk)

7. Andre Russell

8. Rinku Singh

9. Pat Cummins

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Varun Chakravarthy