MI vs DC Toss live, Today's IPL 2022 match live: Will coin flip favour Pant or Rohit

Here's a breakdown of tosses won and lost by both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals last season.

LIVE BLOG MI VS DC - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant face off in battle of heavyweights

MUMBAI INDIANS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/8 MATCHES LOST: 2/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/6 MATCHES LOST: 5/6

MI V RCB - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 2 WICKETS

KKR V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 10 RUNS

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 13 RUNS

DC V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 9 WICKETS

MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V CSK - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V MI - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI LOST BY 20 RUNS

MI V KKR - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI LOST 54 RUNS

MI V PBKS - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V DC - MI LOST THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI LOST BY 4 WICKETS

RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 42 RUNS

DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11 today's match live, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians faces Delhi Capitals

DELHI CAPITALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 7/8 MATCHES LOST: 1/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8

CSK V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

DC V MI - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FILED - DC WON BY 6 WICKETS

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON IN SUPER OVER

DC V RCB - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC LOST BY 1 RUN

DC V KKR - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

DC V SRH - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FILED - DC WON BY 8 WICKETS

DC V RR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 33 RUNS

KKR V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 4 WICKETS

DC V CSK - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 3 WICKETS

RCB V DC - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

DC V CSK - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 4 WICKETS

DC V KKR - DC LOST THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC LOST BY 3 WICKETS