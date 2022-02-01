IPL 2022 auction final players list: Seven Associate players make the cut

The IPL 2022 auction list has seven players from the associate nations.

Three from Namibia - David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann - feature in the list, Nepal's globe-trotting spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, too, has been shortlisted for Rs 40 lakh.

Scotland's Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and USA's Ali Khan are also on the list.

While Ali Khan has previously played for Trinbago Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League franchise owned by the Kolkata Knight Riders group, he was also drafted into the KKR side earlier before an injury ruled him out.

Former South Africa all-rounder Wiese made it to the Namibia T20 World Cup squad last year.