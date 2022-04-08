IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings eyes comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The beleaguered Chennai Super Kings will be hoping for a comeback against fellow strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two sides meet in the day and night encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champion Chennai has had one of its worst starts in the history of the league, losing three matches. Inconsistency in batting and bowling has hurt the Chennai side this season. The bowlers failed to defend a huge total against Lucknow Super Giants, while the batting came a cropper against Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Vintage Dhoni rolled back the years against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, but the team could not win the games. The team has missed Deepak Chahar’s customary early strikes. Though the bowlers did remarkably well to restrict Punjab in the last match, the batters let the team down. The team needs to fire collectively to turn things around.

After being pounded into submission by Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers threw away a match it should have won against Lucknow Super Giants. It lost wickets in a hurry at the death and contrived to lose. The bowling unit has regrouped, to some extent, after its listless show against the Royals.

Umran Malik has breathed fire but needs to be more consistent with his line to become dangerous for rival batters. Captain Kane Williamson will expect more consistency from his players, especially the batters. And they need to be at the top of their game to tame the wounded Kings and open the account in the points table.