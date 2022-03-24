MS Dhoni gives up CSK captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja to lead in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni, who has led the Chennai Super Kings since 2008, has stepped down as captain ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja will succeed him in the role, becoming the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the Chennai Super Kings said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history, having won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Dhoni also holds the second-best win percentage (59.6) in the league, having won 121 matches and losing 82. Dhoni was also the most successful skipper in the now defunct Champions League T20, with 14 wins at a success rate of 63.04.