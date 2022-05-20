IPL 2022: Capitals eye playoff spot in a must-win game against Mumbai

Delhi Capitals (DC) will need to come out all guns blazing in a do-or-die clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

A win in this last group stage match will guarantee a playoff spot for DC. The side will go level on 16 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but DC’s superior net run rate (+0.255 to RCB’s -0.253) will prove decisive. If DC loses to MI, RCB will grab a playoff spot.

DC enters this crucial fixture with two wins on the trot. Australian Mitchell Marsh has fired with bat and ball, while Shardul Thakur picked up the ‘Player of the match’ award for his four-for in the previous outing, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RELATED | Capitals' experienced players will have to step up against Mumbai - Ponting

Opening batter David Warner may have fallen for a duck against PBKS, but as the team’s highest run-scorer this season, the Australian southpaw remains a big threat.

Among the bowlers, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets) has been impressive, as has left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets).

MI, meanwhile, is out of playoff contention. MI slipped to a three-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, despite a 95-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

With its season going nowhere, MI does not have much at stake. The RCB team and fanbase, however, will cheer their every move.