IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Capitals eye playoff spot in a must-win game against Mumbai A win in this last group stage match will get Delhi Capitals level on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but DC’s superior net run rate will prove decisive to ensure a play-off spot. Ashwin Achal MUMBAI 20 May, 2022 17:23 IST Australian Mitchell Marsh has fired with bat and ball in the previous match and will be one of DC's key players against MI on Saturday. - PTI Ashwin Achal MUMBAI 20 May, 2022 17:23 IST Delhi Capitals (DC) will need to come out all guns blazing in a do-or-die clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday. A win in this last group stage match will guarantee a playoff spot for DC. The side will go level on 16 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but DC’s superior net run rate (+0.255 to RCB’s -0.253) will prove decisive. If DC loses to MI, RCB will grab a playoff spot. DC enters this crucial fixture with two wins on the trot. Australian Mitchell Marsh has fired with bat and ball, while Shardul Thakur picked up the ‘Player of the match’ award for his four-for in the previous outing, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).RELATED | Capitals' experienced players will have to step up against Mumbai - PontingOpening batter David Warner may have fallen for a duck against PBKS, but as the team’s highest run-scorer this season, the Australian southpaw remains a big threat. Among the bowlers, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets) has been impressive, as has left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets). MI, meanwhile, is out of playoff contention. MI slipped to a three-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, despite a 95-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. With its season going nowhere, MI does not have much at stake. The RCB team and fanbase, however, will cheer their every move. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :