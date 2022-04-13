IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to meet Gujarat Titans in battle of equals

With six points each from four games, leaders Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in a battle of evenly matched teams at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Thursday.

While the Royals will come into the match after a good win against Lucknow Super Giants, the Titans suffered their first defeat in the last encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the past few years, the middle-order has been a perennial problem for the Royals, and it is an area that the team has worked to get right this year.

The solution has been Shimron Hetmyer, and the West Indian batter has been prolific in all four games with valuable knocks at a handsome strike rate.

Combined with Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson at the top-order, the team’s batting has looked assured, while Yuzvendra Chahal has been the standout bowler in the tournament thus far. He has been well-supported by R. Ashwin and pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, who have been effective.

The Royals cannot be over-reliant on a few batters, and the team will hope Riyan Parag repays the faith after being retained.

The Titans' batting approach was conservative against the Sunrisers, and they would expect skipper Hardik Pandya to bat more aggressively. The form of overseas players Matthew Wade and David Miller is a concern, and it will be interesting if they get replaced by fresh faces.