IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Faf du Plessis-led RCB at the Indian Premier League 2022. The newly married Glenn Maxwell will miss at least the first two games, while his Australian teammates Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will miss the first three matches as the Australian players will only be released after April 6.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:Faf du PlessisVirat KohliAnuj RawatFinn AllenDinesh KarthikMahipal LomrorWanindu HasarangaHarshal PatelShahbaz AhmedSherfane RutherfordMohammed SirajRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.