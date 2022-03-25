IPL News

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad

Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Faf du Plessis-led RCB.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 14:11 IST

Faf du Plessis replaces Virat Kohli as RCB captain for IPL 2022.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 14:11 IST

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Faf du Plessis-led RCB at the Indian Premier League 2022. The newly married Glenn Maxwell will miss at least the first two games, while his Australian teammates Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will miss the first three matches as the Australian players will only be released after April 6.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals - ideal playing XI, full squad

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad  

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Anuj Rawat

Finn Allen

Dinesh Karthik

Mahipal Lomror

Wanindu Hasaranga

Harshal Patel

Shahbaz Ahmed

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :