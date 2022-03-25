IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Faf du Plessis-led RCB at the Indian Premier League 2022. The newly married Glenn Maxwell will miss at least the first two games, while his Australian teammates Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will miss the first three matches as the Australian players will only be released after April 6.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Anuj Rawat

Finn Allen

Dinesh Karthik

Mahipal Lomror

Wanindu Hasaranga

Harshal Patel

Shahbaz Ahmed

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammed Siraj