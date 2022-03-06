IPL 2022 schedule, full match fixtures announced

The BCCI is likely to drop the IPL 2022 schedule soon. The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (seven at home and as many away matches) totalling to 70 games, followed by the four playoff fixtures. Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four only once (two only home and two only away).

IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures, date, time, teams, venues

All teams will play four matches each at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI), Mumbai and MCA International Stadium, Pune. The venues for the playoffs will be decided later.

The tournament will start on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29.