IPL 2022 to start from March 26, final on May 29

The Indian Premier League 2022 will begin on March 26. The final is set to be played on May 29.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials with the Governing Council members on Thursday.

As reported by Sportstar earlier, the tournament will be played across four venues - Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The teams will be in a strict bio-bubble environment and the Board has allotted practice venues at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Grounds in Kandivali or the facility in Thane.

While Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, 15 games will be held at Brabourne and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

"We will take a call on the playoff stages at a later date," a BCCI official, who attended the meeting, told this publication.

However, there is a possibility that Ahmedabad could host the playoffs. Earlier, the Board was planning to host the IPL from March 27, but the broadcaster Star Sports had requested the Board to start the tournament on a Saturday.

Fans to be allowed

The Board has decided to allow 50 per cent spectators during the first week, following which a maximum of 75 per cent will be allowed.

"We will follow all the necessary protocols suggested by the Maharashtra government. As of now, the plan is to ensure that we have the fans back in the stadium," the Board official added.

Women's tournament in Pune

In an interview to Sportstar earlier this month, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held during the IPL playoffs. And in the meeting, it was decided that the tournament could be played in Pune in the second week of May.

The Board also plans to start a full-fledged women's IPL by next year.