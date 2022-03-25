IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad - ideal playing XI, full squad Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Kane Williamson-Sunrisers Hyderabad, Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:41 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by New Zealand's Kane Williamson who was retained by the club ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. - Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:41 IST Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Kane Williamson-Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League 2022. Australia seamer Sean Abbott will miss the first three games. IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals - ideal playing XI, full squad IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad Sunrisers Hyderabad:Abhishek SharmaRahul TripathiKane WilliamsonAbdul SamadNicholas PooranAiden MarkramWashington SundarBhuvneshwar KumarShreyas GopalUmran MalikKartik TyagiSunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, J Suchith, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :