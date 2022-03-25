IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Kane Williamson-Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League 2022. Australia seamer Sean Abbott will miss the first three games.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals - ideal playing XI, full squad

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore - ideal playing XI, full squad

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Kane Williamson

Abdul Samad

Nicholas Pooran

Aiden Markram

Washington Sundar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shreyas Gopal

Umran Malik

Kartik Tyagi