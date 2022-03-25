IPL News

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad - ideal playing XI, full squad

Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Kane Williamson-Sunrisers Hyderabad,

25 March, 2022 14:41 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by New Zealand's Kane Williamson who was retained by the club ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.   -  Sportzpics/IPL

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the Kane Williamson-Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League 2022. Australia seamer Sean Abbott will miss the first three games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Kane Williamson

Abdul Samad

Nicholas Pooran

Aiden Markram

Washington Sundar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shreyas Gopal

Umran Malik

Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, J Suchith, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

