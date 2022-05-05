IPL News

IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs replaces Tymal Mills at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians has roped in Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League.

05 May, 2022 19:33 IST

Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills.   -  SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians has roped in Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League. Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Tristan Stubbs, is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh, the BCCI said in a statement.

