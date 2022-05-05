IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs replaces Tymal Mills at Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians has roped in Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2022 19:33 IST Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 05 May, 2022 19:33 IST Mumbai Indians has roped in Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League. Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.His replacement Tristan Stubbs, is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh, the BCCI said in a statement. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :