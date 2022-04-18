IPL 2022: Umran Malik fourth bowler to record last over maiden in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik rattled the Punjab Kings in the 20th over of an IPL 2022 match in Navi Mumbai, picking three wickets without conceding a run.

The J&K quick had Odean Smith caught off the second delivery before cleaning up Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora off the fourth and fifth balls, respectively.

Umran Malik became the fourth bowler to bowl a maiden in the 20th over in the IPL, joining Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat.

READ: IPL 2022: SRH makes it four in a row as Bhuvneshwar, Umran overwhelm PBKS

Irfan Pathan (Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali, April 25, 2008)

Chasing 183, Mumbai Indians needed 67 off the last over. Kings XI Punjab quick Irfan Pathan bowled six dots on the trot as Punjab cruised to a 66-run win.

Lasith Malinga (Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians, Durban, April 25, 2009)

Batting first, Deccan Chargers scored 163 in 19 overs. Lasith Malinga then bowled an excellent 20th, a two-wicket maiden, to finish with figures of 4-1-19-3. Chargers finished on 168/9 — five extras (4 leg byes and a bye ) in the last over — and eventually edged past MI by 12 runs.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians losing streak extends to 6 in IPL 2022

Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (Deccan), May 06, 2017)

Jaydev Unadkat bowled a hat-trick maiden in the last over as Pune defended 12 off the last over. Unadkat removed Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to finish with figures of 5 for 30 and become the first to take a hat-trick and a maiden in the final over of the IPL.

Special mention: Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Dubai (DSC), September 21, 2021)

Defending four runs against Punjab Kings, Kartik Tyagi conceded just one run.