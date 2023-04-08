IPL News

Ajinkya Rahane smashes fastest fifty of IPL 2023 on CSK debut against MI

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane marked his Chennai Super Kings debut in style when he slammed a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 21:54 IST
08 April, 2023 21:54 IST
Ajinkya Rahane in action.

Ajinkya Rahane in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane marked his Chennai Super Kings debut in style when he slammed a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a belligerent half-century on his Chennai Super Kings debut against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Rahane walked in at no. 3 in the first over of CSK’s 158-run chase after MI seamer Jason Behrendorff removed Devon Conway for a duck. Rahane was off the mark instantly with two runs. Rahane upped the ante in Behrendroff’s second over as he swivel-pulled a short ball over deep fine leg for six before unleashing in the next over.

Also Read
MI vs CSK Score LIVE IPL 2023: CSK 102/2 (11 overs); Chennai needs 56 more to win

The 34-year-old Mumbaikar slammed left-armer Arshad Khan for 23 runs in the fourth over, starting with a six and backing it up with four successive fours. Interestingly, Rahane is one of only two batters to score six boundaries in an over in the IPL besides Prithvi Shaw.

Featuring for his seventh IPL franchise since 2008, Rahane reached his fifty off just 19 balls with successive fours off Piyush Chawla in the sixth over. Rahane’s fifty is also the fastest thus far this season.

Rahane eventually fell on 61 off just 27 balls to Chawla as he holed out to long-on.

Rahane, who made his IPL debut with Mumbai in 2008, has amassed over 4100 runs across 106 matches.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us