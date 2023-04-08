Ajinkya Rahane smashes fastest fifty of IPL 2023 on CSK debut against MI

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a belligerent half-century on his Chennai Super Kings debut against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Rahane walked in at no. 3 in the first over of CSK’s 158-run chase after MI seamer Jason Behrendorff removed Devon Conway for a duck. Rahane was off the mark instantly with two runs. Rahane upped the ante in Behrendroff’s second over as he swivel-pulled a short ball over deep fine leg for six before unleashing in the next over.

The 34-year-old Mumbaikar slammed left-armer Arshad Khan for 23 runs in the fourth over, starting with a six and backing it up with four successive fours. Interestingly, Rahane is one of only two batters to score six boundaries in an over in the IPL besides Prithvi Shaw.

Featuring for his seventh IPL franchise since 2008, Rahane reached his fifty off just 19 balls with successive fours off Piyush Chawla in the sixth over. Rahane’s fifty is also the fastest thus far this season.

Rahane eventually fell on 61 off just 27 balls to Chawla as he holed out to long-on.

Rahane, who made his IPL debut with Mumbai in 2008, has amassed over 4100 runs across 106 matches.