IPL 2023 Auction: Stokes, Williamson, Curran among 21 players with highest base price at Rs. 2 crore

Among the 991 players - 714 Indian and 277 overseas - who have registered for the auction, none of the Indian players have set a Rs. 2 crore base price.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 01 December, 2022 23:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

FILE PHOTO: England all-rounder Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

A total of 21 international cricketers - including Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran and Jason Holder - have a Rs. 2 crore base price for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) auction, to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Among the 991 players - 714 Indian and 277 overseas - who have registered for the auction, none of the Indian players have set a Rs. 2 crore base price. India international Mayank Agarwal has a base price of Rs. 1 crore, while Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have set a price of Rs. 50 lakh and Rs 75, lakh respectively.

According to the list, left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has listed his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. Unadkat, a domestic cricket stalwart, has had immense impact in the domestic circuit, but he has struggled in the previous editions of the IPL.

This being a mini-auction, a maximum of 87 players can be bought at the auction (squad strength of 25 each) of which 30 can be overseas names.

The IPL authorities will prune this list based on input from the franchises, who need to revert by December 9.

Root registers

England batter Joe Root has registered at a base price of Rs. 1 crore, while Jason Roy, who was released by Gujarat Titans, has a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. The last time Root registered for an auction in 2018, he went unsold. He has not played a T20I since May 2019.

The Rs. 2 crore club: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder.

