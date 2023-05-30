IPL 2023 Awards List: Orange cap, Purple cap, Emerging player, MVP, Fair Play full list of awards

The IPL 2023 ended with a nerve-racking final where MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings edged out the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday to win its fifth title and finish its campaign in style.

The 16th edition of IPL saw many records getting broken, the season that witnessed, the most 200-plus totals, the highest number of sixes scored, and the most centuries in a single edition.

Titan’s Shubman Gill won the Orange cap with 890 runs in 17 innings, while Mohammed Shami, with 28 wickets, procured the Purple cap.

Gill also won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award, while Rajasthan Royal’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Here’s the full list of award winners for the IPL 2023.