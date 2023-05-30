IPL News

IPL 2023 Awards List: Orange cap, Purple cap, Emerging player, MVP, Fair Play full list of awards

IPL 2023: Here’s the full list of award winners for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 15:59 IST
Gujart Titans Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap of IPL 2023 with 890 runs in 17 innings.

Gujart Titans Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap of IPL 2023 with 890 runs in 17 innings. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

The IPL 2023 ended with a nerve-racking final where MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings edged out the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday to win its fifth title and finish its campaign in style.

The 16th edition of IPL saw many records getting broken, the season that witnessed, the most 200-plus totals, the highest number of sixes scored, and the most centuries in a single edition.

Titan’s Shubman Gill won the Orange cap with 890 runs in 17 innings, while Mohammed Shami, with 28 wickets, procured the Purple cap.

Gill also won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award, while Rajasthan Royal’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Here’s the full list of award winners for the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Awards Winners
IPL 2023 Champions:Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2023 Runner-up: Gujarat Titans
Orange Cap Winner: Shubman Gill (GT) - 890 Runs
Purple Cap Winner: Mohammed Shami (GT) - 28 Wickets
Most Sixes: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 36 Sixes
Most Fours: Shubman Gill (GT) - 85 fours
Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season: Shubman Gill (GT)
Player of the Final - Man of the Match: Devon Conway (CSK)
Emerging player: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Electric Striker of the Season: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)
Best Catch of the Season: Rashid Khan (GT)
Fair Play Award: Delhi Capitals
Gamechanger of the Season: Shubman Gill (GT)
Longest six of the season: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 115 metres

