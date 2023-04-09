IPL News

IPL 2023: Stokes, Chahar suffer toe and hamstring injuries, confirms CSK

Stokes played two matches for CSK in IPL 2023 before sustaining the injury during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

09 April, 2023 15:52 IST
Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar suffered injuries during CSK’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 8, 2023.

Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar suffered injuries during CSK's IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 8, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes suffered a ‘minor toe injury, while pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

CSK, meanwhile, said the extent of Chahar’s injury will be known after the bowler undergoes a scan on the team’s arrival in Chennai.

“The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery,” the franchise said in a release.

