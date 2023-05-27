IPL 2023: Solanki feels GT’s experience of playing final at home last year will be useful against CSK

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket at Gujarat Titans, felt that the experience of having played in an IPL final last year, and that too at home, will have the side in good stead when it takes on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

“You are better for the experience of having played the final here and been successful,” Solanki said. “CSK has been a fabulous team for a good number of years and we respect that. But we try and prepare ourselves to be competitive against everybody.

“What transpires on the day transpires on the day but we need to be conscious of our preparation, and be present when the opportunity presents itself.”

The trio of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma has accounted for 79 wickets this season and Solanki said that has been the side’s USP.

“If you look at the tournament in its entirety, the Impact Player rule has had a bearing on the number of batters that are playing. So wicket-taking becomes all the more important.

“We have always been minded of being an attack that is able to take wickets under different conditions, through different phases. All three have been quite brilliant for us.”

Solanki also felt the Qualifier 1 loss to CSK on Tuesday would have little bearing on the final.

“You can certainly take lessons about how CSK go about things. What you must also appreciate is, in Chennai conditions were different to what we are going to face here. Whilst you register and acknowledge what happened in Chennai, you must look ahead.”