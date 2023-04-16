IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav fined for slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during its Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakhs.

Rohit Sharma, who is the regular captain of Mumbai, did not play in the first innings after being down with a stomach bug. However, he came out to bat in the second innings as an Impact Player, replacing Riley Meredith.

Mumbai successfully chased down the required target of 186 in 17.4 overs and clinched a five-wicket win against the Knight Riders.