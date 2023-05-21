IPL News

IPL 2023 breaks record for most sixes in a season with 1063rd six

The IPL 2023 season broke the record for the most sixes in an Indian Premier League edition during the Royal Challengers Bangalure versus Gujarat Titans clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 23:52 IST
Shubman Gill in action.

Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill hit the 1063rd six in the 70th match of the season to surpass the previous record of 1062 sixes from the 2022 season. The IPL 2009 season, held in South Africa, was the tournament which bore the least sixes, with 506 sixes from 59 matches with a sixes per match ratio of 8.58.

Faf du Plessis leads the sixes charts among batters with 36 maximums from 14 innings. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have hit the most sixes, with 125 sixes apiece.

YEAR-WISE IPL SIXES TALLY

YearMatchesSixes/Per MatchTotal Sixes
20085910.54622
2009598.58506
2010609.75585
2011748.64639
2012769.62731
2013768.84672
20146011.90714
20156011.53692
20166010.63638
20176011.75705
20186014.53872
20196013.07784
20206012.23734
20216011.45687
20227314.551062
2023*7015.181063

