IPL 2023 breaks record for most sixes in a season with 1063rd six

The IPL 2023 season broke the record for the most sixes in an Indian Premier League edition during the Royal Challengers Bangalure versus Gujarat Titans clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shubman Gill hit the 1063rd six in the 70th match of the season to surpass the previous record of 1062 sixes from the 2022 season. The IPL 2009 season, held in South Africa, was the tournament which bore the least sixes, with 506 sixes from 59 matches with a sixes per match ratio of 8.58.

Faf du Plessis leads the sixes charts among batters with 36 maximums from 14 innings. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have hit the most sixes, with 125 sixes apiece.

YEAR-WISE IPL SIXES TALLY