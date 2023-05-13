DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh smashes maiden IPL century against Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh notched his maiden Indian Premier League century during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday.

Prabhsimran reached the triple figure mark in just 61 deliveries with a four off a low full toss from Khaleel Ahmed in the 18th over.

Follow DC vs PBKS LIVE

Shortly after reaching his 100, Prabhsimran fell for 103 from 65 balls off Mukesh Kumar’s first over. Prabhsimran’s innings included 10 fours and six sixes as he ended up scoring more than 50 per cent of his side’s total, which finished at 167/7 in 20 overs.

Punjab is currently eighth in the standings and a win here would catapult it to sixth, increasing it’s probability of reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, a loss to the Capitals will see them knocked out of the tournament.