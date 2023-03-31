IPL News

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlight in pictures: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh set stage on fire ahead of GT vs CSK

IPL 2023: Here are the live updates from the opening ceremony of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 31 March, 2023 19:23 IST
Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh after their opening ceremony performances in Ahmedabad.

Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh after their opening ceremony performances in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit:

Check out more photos from the 2023 IPL opening ceremony here:

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh rocks; Rashmika, Tamanna sizzle ahead of GT vs CSK opening match
The two captains of the opening fixture - GT’s Hardik Pandya and CSK’s MS Dhoni conclude the festivities of the 2023 IPL opening ceremony.

6:55pm IST: It’s now time to move towards the official portions of the opening ceremony. Shiamak Davar’s carefully choreographed set of performances has given the opening day of IPL 2023 the perfect jump start.

Rashmika Mandanna danced to some of her most popular numbers including Saami

Tamannaah Bhatia got the energy levels up with dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, Tum Tum and Tune Maari Entriyaan

Arijit Singh took a lap around the massive Narendra Modi Stadium as he neared the end of his performance

Arijit Singh travels around the periphery of the ground in a buggy, greeting fans along the way.

Best seats in the house? Athletes listen to music to calm nerves ahead of a big. MS Dhoni gets a live concert, ft Arijit Singh!

Hardik Pandya was spotted glued to Arijit Singh performing on stage.

Arijit Singh in action during the IPL opening ceremony

Singer Arijit Singh belted some of his most popular numbers in an all-soul performance. Starting with a simple yet melodious set on the piano, Arijit let his vocals mesmerize the crowd at the Motera Stadium. His set list included Kesariya from Brahmastra, Lehra Do from 83. Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Vatan from Raazi,

6:10pm IST: PERFORMANCE ONE: Arijit Singh

Mandira Bedi hosting the 2023 IPL opening ceremony

Mandira Bedi hosting the 2023 IPL opening ceremony

6PM IST: Mandira Bedi begins proceedings: An iconic presenter and actor, Mandira Bedi has been associated with cricket, almost synonymous with cricket broadcasting in this cricket for many years. She flagged off proceedings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Practice makes perfect: Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted rehearsing with her dancers ahead of the opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.

5:50pm IST: What’s in store for the opening ceremony?

Singer Arijit Singh, actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna have confirmed their participation in the opening ceremony. A mid-innings drone show is expected to take place which will feature a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, weaving within one another to form 2D & 3D imagery.

5:45pm IST: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a gala opening ceremony in Ahmedabad on March 31 ahead of the opening fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Watch the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League’s 2023 edition on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.

