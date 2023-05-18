Punjab Kings fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday, improving the qualification chance of several sides around it.

PBKS continues to be eighth in the league after the defeat with 12 points, with just one game in hand.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 13 9 4 18 +0.835 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 5 15 +0.381 3 Lucknow Super Giants 13 7 5 15 +0.304 4 Mumbai Indians 13 7 6 14 -0.128 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 6 6 12 +0.166 6 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 +0.140 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.256 8 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 12 -0.308 9 Delhi Capitals 13 5 8 10 -0.572 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 4 8 8 -0.575

PBKS’ last game will be against Rajasthan Royals, which is also on 12 points, meaning only one of the two can get to 14 points, the least required to make it to the playoffs.

DC’s win also means PBKS can’t finish above Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, who both are level on 15 points.

Currently, there are four teams tied on 12 points - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS. Among the lot, only RCB has two games in hand, meaning it is the only one among the four which can finish on 16 points.

PBKS’ inferior net run rate among the four also means that if in the unlikely scenario that there is a three-way tie on 14 points, Shikhar Dhawan’s men will find it hard to progress any further in the tournament.