Punjab Kings fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday, improving the qualification chance of several sides around it.
PBKS continues to be eighth in the league after the defeat with 12 points, with just one game in hand.
Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.304
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.128
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.166
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.140
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.308
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|5
|8
|10
|-0.572
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.575
PBKS’ last game will be against Rajasthan Royals, which is also on 12 points, meaning only one of the two can get to 14 points, the least required to make it to the playoffs.
DC’s win also means PBKS can’t finish above Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, who both are level on 15 points.
Currently, there are four teams tied on 12 points - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS. Among the lot, only RCB has two games in hand, meaning it is the only one among the four which can finish on 16 points.
PBKS’ inferior net run rate among the four also means that if in the unlikely scenario that there is a three-way tie on 14 points, Shikhar Dhawan’s men will find it hard to progress any further in the tournament.