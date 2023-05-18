IPL News

IPL 2023: Playoff scenarios explained after Punjab Kings crashes to 15-run defeat vs Delhi Capitals

Team Sportstar
18 May, 2023 06:35 IST
Punjab Kings batsman Liam Livingstone during the IPL Match against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings batsman Liam Livingstone during the IPL Match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Punjab Kings fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday, improving the qualification chance of several sides around it.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings136712-0.308
9Delhi Capitals135810-0.572
10Sunrisers Hyderabad12488-0.575

PBKS’ last game will be against Rajasthan Royals, which is also on 12 points, meaning only one of the two can get to 14 points, the least required to make it to the playoffs.

DC’s win also means PBKS can’t finish above Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, who both are level on 15 points.

Currently, there are four teams tied on 12 points - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS. Among the lot, only RCB has two games in hand, meaning it is the only one among the four which can finish on 16 points.

PBKS’ inferior net run rate among the four also means that if in the unlikely scenario that there is a three-way tie on 14 points, Shikhar Dhawan’s men will find it hard to progress any further in the tournament.

REMAINING GAMES
1. SRH vs RCB (May 18)
2. PBKS vs RR (May 19)
3. DC vs CSK (May 20)
4. KKR vs LSG (May 20)
5. MI vs SRH (May 21)
6. RCB vs GT (May 21)

