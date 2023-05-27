IPL News

Rohit Sharma: Credit to Shubman for his knock, hope he replicates that for India too

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma felt Shubman Gill made the difference in their loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours.

PTI
Ahmedabad 27 May, 2023 06:39 IST
Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill congratulated by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill congratulated by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma felt Shubman Gill made the difference in their loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours.

Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls before Mohit Sharma (5/10) scalped a fifer as defending champions Gujarat Titans beat MI by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final where they will meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. “Shubman batted well, wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first-half. We have to credit Shubman. I hope he continues that form,” he said.

Rohit said Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green raised some hopes with their partnership, but he felt MI lost the game in the powerplay while chasing.

“Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn’t get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter, like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary. But credit to GT, who played well,” he said.

The MI captain said Ishan Kishan’s concussion didn’t help the team either in its tall chase.

“Kishan’s concussion was unexpected. It was a last-minute change. We had to adapt, to different conditions and situations. Not looking at that though,” he said.

He preferred to take positives from the campaign despite failing to qualify for the final.

“Playing this game, qualifying and coming this far is big, the batting has been a big positive we can take into the next season. All the bowling teams have been challenged.

“We had a great performance last game. Tim’s (David) been given a role this season,” he said.

Winning captain Hardik Pandya said the clarity of thought in Gill’s batting is helping him pile on the runs.

“I think the clarity and confidence he is carrying is amazing. Today’s innings was one of the finest, he never looked rushed. It felt like someone was throwing balls and he was hitting. He will be a superstar in international and franchise cricket,” said Hardik.

