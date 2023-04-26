The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its halfway mark, with 35 games played till now.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings paved the way to top the points table with five wins in seven games. Defending champions Gujarat Titans is the other team to touch the double-figure mark in the points chart. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals sit with four points each to make the bottom three.

ALSO READ | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE ORANGE CAP UPDATED LIST

Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis leads the run-chart and holds the orange cap with 405 runs in seven innings, while Titans’ spinner Rashid Khan grabs the purple cap with the most wickets (14) at the halfway mark.

Here is the list of the points table and top performers from each team after 35 games in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 UPDATED LIST

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Most runs Most wickets 1 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 +0.662 Devon Conway (314) Tushar Deshpande (12) 2 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 10 +0.580 Shubman Gill (284) Rashid Khan (14) 3 Rajasthan Royals 7 4 3 8 +0.844 Jos Buttler (244) Yuzvendra Chahal (12) 4 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.547 KL Rahul (262) Mark Wood (11) 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 4 3 8 -0.008 Faf du Plessis (405) Mohammed Siraj (13) 6 Punjab Kings 7 4 3 8 -0.162 Shikhar Dhawan (233) Arshdeep Singh (13) 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.620 Tilkar Varma (219) Piyush Chawla (11) 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.186 Venkatesh Iyer (254) Varun Chakaravarthy (10) 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 4 -0.725 Mayank Agarwal (164) Mayank Markande (8) 10 Delhi Capitals 7 2 5 4 -0.961 David Warner (306) Kuldeep Yadav (7)

(Table updated after GT vs MI played on April 25)