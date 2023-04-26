IPL News

IPL points table updated, highest run-scorer, wicket-taker for all 10 teams after first round

IPL 2023: Here’s the updated list of the points table, along with top run-getters and leading wicket-takers, till the halfway mark of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 15:42 IST
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings tops the points table with 10 points in seven games while Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf du Plessis holds the orange cap with 405 runs in seven innings.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its halfway mark, with 35 games played till now.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings paved the way to top the points table with five wins in seven games. Defending champions Gujarat Titans is the other team to touch the double-figure mark in the points chart. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals sit with four points each to make the bottom three.

ALSO READ | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE ORANGE CAP UPDATED LIST

Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis leads the run-chart and holds the orange cap with 405 runs in seven innings, while Titans’ spinner Rashid Khan grabs the purple cap with the most wickets (14) at the halfway mark.

Here is the list of the points table and top performers from each team after 35 games in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 UPDATED LIST

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRRMost runsMost wickets
1Chennai Super Kings75210+0.662Devon Conway (314)Tushar Deshpande (12)
2Gujarat Titans75210+0.580Shubman Gill (284)Rashid Khan (14)
3Rajasthan Royals7438+0.844Jos Buttler (244)Yuzvendra Chahal (12)
4Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.547KL Rahul (262)Mark Wood (11)
5Royal Challengers Bangalore7438-0.008 Faf du Plessis (405)Mohammed Siraj (13)
6Punjab Kings7438-0.162 Shikhar Dhawan (233)Arshdeep Singh (13)
7Mumbai Indians7346-0.620Tilkar Varma (219)Piyush Chawla (11)
8Kolkata Knight Riders7254-0.186Venkatesh Iyer (254)Varun Chakaravarthy (10)
9Sunrisers Hyderabad7254-0.725Mayank Agarwal (164)Mayank Markande (8)
10Delhi Capitals7254-0.961David Warner (306)Kuldeep Yadav (7)

(Table updated after GT vs MI played on April 25)

