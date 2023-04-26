The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its halfway mark, with 35 games played till now.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings paved the way to top the points table with five wins in seven games. Defending champions Gujarat Titans is the other team to touch the double-figure mark in the points chart. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals sit with four points each to make the bottom three.
ALSO READ | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE ORANGE CAP UPDATED LIST
Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis leads the run-chart and holds the orange cap with 405 runs in seven innings, while Titans’ spinner Rashid Khan grabs the purple cap with the most wickets (14) at the halfway mark.
Here is the list of the points table and top performers from each team after 35 games in IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 UPDATED LIST
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Most runs
|Most wickets
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.662
|Devon Conway (314)
|Tushar Deshpande (12)
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.580
|Shubman Gill (284)
|Rashid Khan (14)
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.844
|Jos Buttler (244)
|Yuzvendra Chahal (12)
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.547
|KL Rahul (262)
|Mark Wood (11)
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.008
|Faf du Plessis (405)
|Mohammed Siraj (13)
|6
|Punjab Kings
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.162
|Shikhar Dhawan (233)
|Arshdeep Singh (13)
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.620
|Tilkar Varma (219)
|Piyush Chawla (11)
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.186
|Venkatesh Iyer (254)
|Varun Chakaravarthy (10)
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.725
|Mayank Agarwal (164)
|Mayank Markande (8)
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.961
|David Warner (306)
|Kuldeep Yadav (7)
(Table updated after GT vs MI played on April 25)