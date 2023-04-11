IPL News

IPL 2023: Avesh reprimanded for throwing helmet, Faf fined 12 lakh for slow over-rate

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.

Bengaluru 11 April, 2023 11:36 IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the match.

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mark Wood’s excellent last over made 213 chaseable: Nicholas Pooran

“The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday,” a media release stated.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.” In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.” For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

