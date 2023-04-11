IPL News

IPL 2023: “Did not think much about the situation,” says Lucknow’s Pooran on his blitzkrieg against RCB

Pooran scored a dashing half-century (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6) to help Lucknow Super Giants edge Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket and record its third victory in four games.

N. Sudarshan
11 April, 2023 21:03 IST
11 April, 2023 21:03 IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran (R), during Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran (R), during Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Pooran scored a dashing half-century (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6) to help Lucknow Super Giants edge Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket and record its third victory in four games.

The only misstep from Nicholas Pooran on a manic night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday was in the press conference area where he slipped and fell after his cricket spikes didn’t hold up well on the glazed flooring.

On the field, the 27-year-old didn’t put a foot wrong, scoring a dashing half-century (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6) to help Lucknow Super Giants edge Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket and record its third victory in four games.

Also Read
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: DC 165/5 (18) - Axar smashes half-century, Warner motors on

“It wasn’t a surprise for me,” said the Trinidadian, who came into bat with LSG requiring 114 runs from 56 balls. “It was a good cricket pitch with small boundaries. I did not think much about the situation. I just wanted to hit a couple out of the park, and that got me going.”

“I had to take the chance against the leg-spinner [Karn Sharma]. And that was the rest of the innings, where everything flowed. I got out at the wrong time and that is something I want to get better at.”

In the past, Pooran has flattered to deceive. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 mega auction for ₹10.25 crore, only to be released after a mediocre season. But LSG trusted his talent and paid a whopping ₹16 crore, and he has given a good glimpse of what he is capable of.

“T20 is a difficult game, and experience plays a massive role,” Pooran said. “I’ve struggled for the last 6-7 years in finishing games. I’ve made bad decisions and cost my team. It’s a learning curve, and I’m happy I could come up with a match-winning performance.”

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

Siblings Day: Serena-Venus, Phogat sisters, Pandya brothers - famous siblings in sports

Slide shows

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 highlights in pictures: Super Giants crushes Sunrisers to top points table

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us