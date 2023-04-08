IPL News

IPL 2023- Ricky Ponting: You can’t afford to get off to a bad start in IPL

IPL 2023: After Delhi Capitals fell to its third loss in three games this season, head coach Ricky Ponting said the team as a unit needed to do some soul-searching to turn their campaign around.

08 April, 2023 22:35 IST
