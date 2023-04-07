IPL News

IPL 2023: RCB signs Parnell, Vyshak as replacements for Topley, Patidar

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 14:00 IST
South Africa’s Wayne Parnell in action.

South Africa’s Wayne Parnell in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed Topley’s exclusion from the squad in a dugout chat during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

“Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament,” said Bangar.

He also revealed that Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga will be arriving on April 10 from New Zealand and Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood is expected back on April 14.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to 6 Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name. The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has as IPL many wickets. He joins RCB for INR 75 Lakh.

Patidar’s replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

RCB has been hit by a spate of injuries, with Rajat Patidar also being ruled out, after having failed to recover sufficiently from a heel injury.

RCB is also without Will Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament a couple of weeks before the start, and was replaced by Michael Bracewell. 

