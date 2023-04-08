IPL 2023: ‘Bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets in T20,’ says Punjab’s Harpreet Brar

In a format where the batsmen swing the long levers and dismantle the bowlers in the slightest margin of error, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar opined that in T20 cricket, bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets.

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday and the spinner is confident of doing well in the tournament.

“Bowling dot balls is equivalent to taking wickets in T20 cricket. When the opposition is scoring runs, primarily my job is to restrict the flow of runs and of course, pick wickets. But not allowing the batsmen to score and to keep the opposition to a low total is the goal,” the Punjab spinner said.

In two matches, Brar has bowled three overs and has conceded 22 runs at an economy of 7.33, which is decent for a spinner when it comes to bowling in the game’s shortest format.

“I do what my team requires. If I need to contain the batsmen, I bowl accordingly, and I have just played two matches. It’s a long tournament, and I will give my best each time an opportunity comes,” he said.

Brar informed that Punjab batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa is fit and is available for selection. “He is completely fit and is doing well. He has recovered from the injury,” he said.

Punjab has got off to a good start under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, and the spinner said that the India opener has been supportive on and off the field.

“Shikhar (Pajji) is a legend of Indian cricket, and to play under him is really nice. He is a very positive person and encourages us to do well, and motivates us a lot. He has the experience, and I am sure we will continue doing well under his captaincy,” he said.

Having won both its matches, Punjab faces Hyderabad, the home team languishing at the bottom of the table. However, Brar ruled out any complacency.

“We want to continue with the winning momentum and will give our best. We are not thinking too ahead and taking each match at a time,” he said.

Punjab won a final over thriller against Rajasthan, with Sam Curran defending 16 runs in the final over. Brar said that they are a well-balanced side and have got all bases covered.

“It was a brilliant last over, and the discussion in the middle was to stay calm and not lose our grip on the game. Curran brought all his experience, and we won a very good match. In the batting department, Prabhsimran is in good form, and so are the other batsmen. We are fully prepared for our match against the Sunrisers.”