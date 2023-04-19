IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma reveals mantra given by Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma

“Stay focussed. Don’t think too much. Have a calm head whether you are scoring runs or not. But, always give 100 per cent.” Well, Tilak Varma, the exciting batting talent of Mumbai Indians, revealed that this was the mantra to him of the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and captain Rohit Sharma.

The 20-year-old Tilak, who played his first IPL game at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad (34, 17b, 2x4, 4x6) on Tuesday night, said the team management always backed him.

“They never treated me like a youngster, and I too never felt like one even in my first season last year. It is such a great feeling to be part of a team which has the God of Cricket (Sachin) and the Indian captain (Rohit Sharma). I am always confident in the team,” Tilak revealed. “Never felt playing like IPL or any other big event,” he added.

For someone who had a sleepless night and was excited before the ‘home game’ against SRH, the Southpaw also said he was comfortable batting in any position.

On the batting order, Tilak said he was always comfortable in any position given the kind of training, work ethics and fitness training he had been going through.

“I mean, I am ready to bat in any given situation because of this. I have told the same to the management also,” he said.

On the biggest challenge during the rehab programme after suffering an injury before coming straight into IPL, Tilak said that he was always mentally focused and got the basics right like proper mindset, gym and training. “I am thankful to the BCCI for taking care of me. So when I played my first game against RCB, I felt it was the right opportunity and gave more than 100 per cent,” he said

The young batter showcased his skills against SRH with some clean hits over the fence too of the bowlers.

“The wicket was turning a bit for the spinners. Washy and Markande were bowling well. I didn’t want to take on the spinners. So, I charged up against the pacers. I didn’t want to miss even one over, given the batting order we have. I am happy it worked,” Tilak said.

“It was a great feeling to play at home an IPL game and a dream come true and more when you help the team’s cause,” he said.

On hosting a dinner for the team members on the eve of the game, Tilak said he couldn’t believe the God of Cricket coming home with other big names of the team. “Even before I asked them, they all said they would be there. Great moments for sure,” he signed off.