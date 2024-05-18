Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli became the top six-hitter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season during the match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Kohli overtook Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants when he smashed Mitchell Santner for his 37th maximum of the ongoing season.
However, Santner had the last laugh as Kohli was dismissed off the next delivery trying to clear the rope again.
Ahead of the match, Kohli had hit 33 sixes this season and was third on the list. He then hit four sixes against Super Kings - two off Tushar Deshpande and one each off Santner and Ravindra Jadeja - to go on top of the standings.
IPL 2024 - MOST SIXES
- Virat Kohli - 37 sixes in 14 innings
- Nicholas Pooran - 36 sixes in 14 innings
- Abhishek Sharma - 35 sixes in 12 innings
- Sunil Narine - 32 sixes in 12 innings
- Travis Head - 31 sixes in 11 innings
